Srinagar: Youtuber Faisal Wani, a resident of the Safa Kadal area of Srinagar, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday for uploading a graphic video of the beheading of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Srinagar's Senior Superintendent Police Rakesh Balwal told ETV Bharat, "Wani was arrested and shited to Safa Kadal Police Station."

He further stated, "He has been taken into custody for disturbing law and order. We urge everyone to refrain from posting videos/posts promoting violence on social media." Pertinently, Wani, who runs a YouTube channel called Deep Pain Fitness, had also apologised for his video. In his apology video, Wani said, "My video went viral very soon. Yes, I made the video, but I had no bad intentions. I have deleted the video and if anyone is hurt, I am tendering an apology.

In a video posted on his channel earlier this week, the YouTuber was seen wielding a sword, beheading a picture of Nupur Sharma over her remarks on the Prophet. The graphic video has now been deleted from Wani's channel. Last month, Nupur Sharma, then the spokesperson of the BJP, commented on the Prophet during a TV debate, which led to protests across the country. As the debate clip went viral, at least 14 countries, including Qatar, Pakistan and Afghanistan, criticised India.

The BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from the party in an attempt to control the situation. Despite this, protests against Nupur Sharma are going on in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in other states. Jindal said he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.