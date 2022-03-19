Hyderabad: At least two persons including a YouTuber were killed in a road accident in Gachibowli area of Hyderabad Friday evening. The victims included Maheswaramma, a 38-year-old woman who was working as a gardener, watering the plants on the side of the road. Gayatri, the YouTuber, and her friend Rohit were in the car, a Ford EcoSport, travelling at a high speed when it hit a divider and overturned killing Maheswaramma on the spot. Police suspect the car was being driven under the influence of liquor which led to the tragedy.

Rohit and Gayatri were admitted to AIG Hospital where Gayatri succumbed while Rohit's condition is stated to be critical. Gayatri had been working as a junior artist in short films and was also a YouTuber. According to the police, the two of them were returning from Holi celebrations when the accident occurred. Police reportedly said they would conduct tests to find out if Rohit was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.