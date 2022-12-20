New Delhi: YouTube on Monday announced a new product called Courses to bring a richer learning experience for viewers. Courses, slated to be rolled out in 2023, will open up a new way for creators to monetise their content. LearnoHub, Speak English With Aishwarya, and Telusko will develop courses across academic and vocational subjects in various Indian languages, said YouTube.

The most preferred video content website has announced that it would also tie up with healthcare institutions like Narayana, Manipal, Medanta, and Shalby and create credible content that would cover more than 100 medical conditions in languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali and English. It will also support partners to achieve scale and efficiency in creating multilingual content.

From next year, qualified creators in India can upload free or paid Courses that would enhance learning experiences for viewers; it will also provide creators with a new monetization option. YouTube has also contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to the Indian GDP and has created more than 750,000 full-time equivalent jobs in 2021, the social media giant said on Monday.

According to findings from the latest Oxford Economics study on YouTube, billions are consuming content created in India, worldwide. "We are delighted that YouTube's creative ecosystem continues to power India's creator economy, supporting new jobs and opportunities across the length and breadth of the country," said Ajay Vidyasagar, Director-South, SouthEast Asia and APAC Emerging Markets, YouTube.

"We continue investing in ways to enable our viewers to learn valuable skills and gain access to knowledge that helps them achieve their potential and follow their dreams," Ishan John Chatterjee, Director of YouTube India said on Monday.