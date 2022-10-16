Chhapra: A video of two youths getting thrashed by two nurses in Bihar's Chhapra Sadar Hospital is getting viral on social media. According to the information, the youths who had come to the hospital for getting a health certificate for a job were taken hostage and thrashed for allegedly clicking photos of nurses which was denied by the youths.

They claimed that they were capturing improper arrangements in the hospital, so they were beaten up. In the video, a nurse can be seen thrashing the youth with a wooden stick as the youth begs for mercy.

Nurses thrash youths for capturing hospital's improper facilities in Bihar's Chhapra

Also read: Four accused held in Durg seers beating case

This incident happened on the 14th or 15th of October and the nurses were identified as Sakshi and Pooja. When hospital authorities were approached for their response over the matter they refused to make any comment saying they are not aware of the incident. While the Civil Surgeon also shrugged it off making the same excuse.

For now, no action is been taken against the nurses, while the video getting viral.