Anantnag: The youths pelted stones at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police after offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Janglat Mandi area of Anantnag.

Meanwhile, police used batons to disperse the crowd. Police managed to control the situation by dispersing the stone throwers to maintain law and order and now the situation in the district is peaceful.

ALso Read:Eid-ul-Fitr: Devotees offer Namaz at Mosques across India