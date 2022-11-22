Kaliabor (Assam): Five youths died on the spot when the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck. The tragic incident took place near Hatiyekhowa at Kaliabor in Nagaon district of Assam on Monday night.

The impact of the collision was so severe that five occupants of the car were killed on the spot, police sources said, adding, "The five youths travelling in the car were guests returning home after attending a wedding ceremony." The ill-fated vehicle was badly mangled and it was beyond recognition.

The goods carrier collided with the car resulting in the five fatalities. The driver and cleaner of the truck fled from the spot after the accident. According to police the deceased have been identified as Vivek Das, Sameer Pal, Vikas Sharma, Sandeep Kumar Pal and Sanjay Das. All were resident of Bokakhat in the Golaghat district of Assam.

The mishap took place on National Highway 715 (A) connecting Kaliabor Tinali with Tezpur. The vehicles bearing registration numbers AS 05 Q 2683 and UP 3 AT 2766 were involved in accident, police said.