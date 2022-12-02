Kasaragod (Kerala): A group of youths from Periya in Kasaragod district came up with a mobile waiting shed after the permanent bus stand was demolished during the Highway widening project.

The demolition of the bus stand left commuters and school-going children in trouble as they had to stand in the open under the scorching sun and sometimes in rain. Following this, the youth thought of this mobile waiting shed and approached local traders and social organisations to raise funds for supporting their idea.

The mobile shed can be hooked behind any vehicle, even a motorbike and shifted to the desired location. It also has sitting space for commuters. This innovative mobile shed was built within 10 days and now has become a huge hit among the residents of Periya.