Amritsar: A video of posters of drug availability in Punjab's villages has gone viral on social media. It is written on the posters that Chitta is found here (Chitta ethe Milda Hai). The posters were found near Shaeed Sahib Gurdwara in Amritsar's Mohini Chowk. Below the posters, it was written, 'Vallon Ujdriya Parivar' (Families are ruined).

The youth who made the video said, "While returning from Gurdwara at night, I saw the posters on the wall. The biggest reason for making this video and posting it on social media was to make people aware that there are many people near the Gurdwara who are involved in drug trafficking and consuming drugs. Drug addiction is continuously increasing in Punjab due to which people have now started putting up posters which is not a good sign."

He further said, "Drug addiction is always at its peak in Punjab and some time ago pictures of a young woman and some youths who were under the influence of drugs came out from Amritsar. Today once again these posters in Mohini Chowk in the south constituency of Amritsar are raising questions about the Punjab government."

Earlier on July 13, 2022, Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab chief spokesperson said the Bhagwant Mann-led government is committed to freeing the state from the drug menace.

The posters were found in Mohini Chowk in Punjab. Police have not taken any cognizance of the incident so far.