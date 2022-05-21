Faridabad (Haryana): A good number of villagers have been staging a protest seeking the removal of the Gadpuri toll plaza at Faridabad in Haryana. On Friday, a youth brandishing a pistol came to the dharna site and threatened agitators with dire consequences. Now, protesters have threatened to intensify the agitation, if the action was not taken against the youth.

The villagers have been protesting the removal of the Gadpuri toll plaza located on the national highway (NH-19) at Faridabad in Haryana. The Congress party has also been backing their movement.

Former Congress MLA Karan Dalal also visited the dharna site for boosting the morale of the protesting villagers. In the meantime, a youth wearing a white color T-shirt appeared on the spot brandishing a pistol. He was issuing threats to protesters in the presence of Congress leader Karan Singh Dalal and policemen. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the Toll Plaza, said police.

Investigating officer (IO) Dharmachand said, "We have received a complaint in this regard. A police team has been formed to arrest the culprit Monu, who is a resident of Prithla village in Haryana."