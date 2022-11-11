Ujjain: A youth brutally thrashed a thief with a stick in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. A video of the incident was circulated on social media. In the video, it can be seen that a person was hanging upside down on a borewell pipe lifting machine with his hands and feet tied and he is being beaten up badly. According to sources, the video was said to be of eight to ten days old from Sijawata village of Ujjain district. After the incident, the victim, who was beaten, fled from the village.

Youth thrashed by a man in Ujjain for theft

Ingoria police station in-charge Prithvi Singh Khalate said, "After investigating the matter, action will be taken against the accused. A complaint was lodged on November 4. The matter is being investigated by SI Chauhan and action will be taken after the probe."