Kozhikode: The Vadakara taluk office fire that broke out early morning on Friday and destroyed a number of important documents and records, is suspected to be planned and executed by a man named Satheesh, whom the police has now taken into custody. He is a native of Andhra Pradesh and it is suspected that he is mentally ill.

Satheesh was first suspected of the crime when he was captured on a CCTV footage, lingering around the premises of the Vadakara Taluk office. The accused will be further questioned hatch out more details over the fire at the taluk office.

As informed by the sources, he reportedly set fire to the toilet of the Land Acquisition Tehsildar’s office near Vadakara Taluk office a few days back. The fire broke out early Friday morning, when the crowd there was fairly negligible. Consequently, the fire spread far and wide quite fast, although no casualties were reported. The fire also spread to a nearby treasury building, turning the entire place into ashes with not even a single log left intact.

The sources inform that several important files along with office equipment and computers were gutted in the incident. However, the District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy reassured that all major files at the taluk office had already been digitized and therefore physical damage to the records is not a reason to panic.

