Thrissur: In a macabre incident, a 30-year-old man stabbed his parents to death. The deceased have been identified as Kuttan (60), Thrissur Inchakund, and his wife Chandrika (55). Aneesh (30), the accused, had gone into hiding. Sources said that a family dispute led to the murder. The incident took place at around 10 am on Sunday. Kuttan and Chandrika were mowing the grass in front of their house when Aneesh came with a knife and hacked them to death. Later, Aneesh called the police and informed them that he had killed his father and mother. He then left the house on his bike.

