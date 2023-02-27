Jaipur: President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that it is necessary for the youth and children to understand the importance of the country's "invaluable legacy". She also emphasised that basic values and principles should be passed from one generation to another to keep the Indianness alive.

"We should be proud of our rich culture and our youth and children should understand the importance of invaluable legacy of the country, it is important," Murmu said while addressing a gathering at the 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Bikaner in Rajasthan.

She further said, "Change is the rule of life but some basic values and principles should be passed on from generation to generation to keep the Indianness alive." Murmu also said there is a need to identify arts and artisans in villages, which have a plenty of them, and bring them to limelight. The 14th edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is being organised from February 25 to March 5 at Karni Singh Stadium in Bikaner by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The nine-day cultural extravaganza will see participation of artistes from across India. This festival is a unique effort to bring recognition to India's various arts, cuisines and handicrafts at one place. The president said that it is necessary to match technology with traditions and science with art. Today's era is the era of technology. New experiments are being done in every field with the help of science and technology. Technology is also being adopted in the field of art and culture, she said.

"The talent of new and young artists is also spreading to every nook and corner of the country through the internet. We can spread the country's art, traditions, and culture widely by using new technology," she said. Murmu said that in today's digital era, it is necessary to see how to inspire the new generation to practise and work hard. "Life and time of today's people are running at a very fast pace. That's why it is not easy to pass on the heritage of our art and culture to the coming generations. I want to hand over this work to the great personalities, scholars, art lovers and artists present here," she said.

She said that they have to find such ways and techniques so that today's people, especially the youth and children, make good use of their time and try to understand and learn art and culture and keep practising for mastery. "I have full faith that you will definitely pay attention to this and increase the prosperity and prosperity of the nation," she told the gathering.

She said that programmes such as Sanskriti Mahotsav not only promote the art and culture of the country but also strengthen the feeling of national unity. Such cultural events provide an opportunity for the people of the country to know and understand our rich and prosperous culture and the specialties of different regions. The programme was addressed by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal and Rajasthan Culture Minister B D Kalla. (PTI)