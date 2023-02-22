Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): A 28-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his friend after the two had a heated argument over a trivial issue at a marriage function on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Wednesday.

Arvind Singh Jamwal died on the spot after being shot by Lakhan Pratab Singh using his father's licensed 12-bore gun at Gharota late Tuesday night, the officials said. Quoting the preliminary investigation by police, they said the two had a heated argument over some petty issue during a marriage function earlier in the day.

Jamwal returned to his home after the function but later went to the house of Singh on his call and was shot dead by him, the officials said, adding the accused was arrested from Nagrota and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, the body of another youth was found under mysterious circumstances at Qasim Nagar area of Bahu Fort on the city outskirts on Wednesday.

The body was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) for post-mortem, the officials said, adding the cause of his death was not known immediately. (PTI)

