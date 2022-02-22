Srinagar: A man set himself on fire on Tuesday during a demolition drive by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department on the banks of Nala-e-Sindh in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The man was rescued on the spot by police personnel and locals and shifted to hospital. The youth set himself alight when a demolition crew comprising police and personnel from the Irrigation and Flood Control department arrived to dismantle his newly-constructed complex in the Harran area of Kangan Ganderbal.