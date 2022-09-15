Kota (Rajasthan): Enraged over non-cooperation from the police, a youth tried to immolate himself at the Nayapura police station premises here on Thursday night. Police constables Shyamsundar and Parmeshwar Yadav, who were present at the site, saved the youth by putting blankets and rugs over his body to douse the fire. He was then immediately rushed to the MBM Hospital where the doctors declared him critical and began treatment.

The youth has been identified as Radheshyam Meena. As per the received information, he had lodged a complaint of assault against regional councilor Hariom Suman on September 5 at the Nayapura police station. He however did not receive a prompt response from the police. Despite making several rounds of the police station afterward, the police did not pay heed to his complaint, nor took any action on it.

The youth has been reported to be a resident of the Khand Gavadi area here and had some issues with the local councilor belonging to the Congress party in his area. The police have refused to make a comment on the matter, as the youth is under treatment at the hospital.