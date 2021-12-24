Kollam: A helmet-wearing youth robbed jewelry shop after threatening the staff at knifepoint at Moonnamkutti Junction at Kollam in broad daylight on Thursday. The robber kept the staff at knifepoint and took a 25-grams weighing gold chain from the shelf before escaping.

In the CCTV footage, one of the staff is seen chasing him when the youth tried to escape. The knife even fell off from his hand as he stumbled on the steps and fell on the road, with the staffer chasing him close. However, the youth managed to escape.

Police said the youth first spent some time outside the shop observing the area, before coming into the shop. Police have also got a CCTV recording where the youth is seen getting on a bike along with two others and escaping from the spot.