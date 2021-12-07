Thrissur (Kerala): In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old youth has died by suicide for not being able to buy gold jewellery for his sister. The youth took the extreme step after telling his mother and sister to wait after selecting the jewellery, telling them that he would come back with the money.

The youth, identified as P.V. Vipin, a native of Chembukkavu in Kerala's Thrissur, was heartbroken as the bank refused to give him a loan, which he had applied for in order to purchase jewellery for the wedding.

Police sources said the bank authorities, who had reportedly told Vipin that the loan was approved on the previous day, refused to sanction it at the last moment. The mother and sister of the deceased reportedly waited for a long time at the jewellery shop.

When Vipin did not return, however, they went home only to find him hanging from the roof inside the house.

His sister's wedding was scheduled for the coming Sunday.

Police said Vipin and his family owned only three cents of land and thus could not apply for a loan either in the Cooperative banks or in the national banks. He then approached a new generation private bank and they had agreed to provide him the When he went to collect the money on Monday, the bank refused to pay him.

The heartbroken youth returned home to end his life, while the sister and mother were still waiting for his return.