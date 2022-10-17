Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): A viral video of youth receiving several blows from a woman has surfaced on social media. The video purportedly showed that the youth was lying by the side of a closed shop and the woman hitting him with slippers continuously. The woman's face was covered with saree. Whereas another youth was pulling the woman to his side. The motive behind the incident was not known.

The shocking incident took place near a cinema hall in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday evening. After the incident, the victim, along with his friends, rushed to a police station to lodge a complaint. Police have begun probing the incident. People present at the spot said that the youth was beaten up by the woman at the behest of her family members.

The high-voltage drama of thrashing the youth at a marketplace in Hathras was over when the woman learnt that police were coming to the spot. She then vanished from the place. The victim had come to Hathras to appear for the exam and when the exam was over, he was intercepted by four or five people, who in turn called the woman for assaulting the youth.