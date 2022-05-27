Kalaburagi: A barbaric murder of a young man in love with a girl from another community took place in Wadi town of Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, police informed on Friday. The victim has been identified as Vijay Kamble (25). According to the police, Kamble was allegedly killed on Wednesday by his girlfriend's relatives. A case has been registered at the Wadi Police station under relevant sections.

Meanwhile, police said that two people have been arrested in connection with the case. Two persons identified as Shahabuddin (19) and Nawaz (19) have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Kamble.

Vijay was walking in the town of Wadi when he was attacked with weapons, stones, and bricks near a railway crossing. The young man who suffered from severe bleeding died on the spot.

The mother of the dead youth said, "As soon as he returned from work, someone called him. He told me that he would come home soon. It was after some time that we got the news that he was dead. My son has been brutally murdered. None of his girlfriend's family members came and threatened us. Only her elder brother threatens him."

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, Isha Pant said," the girl’s family came to know about the relationship, and since it was an interfaith relationship, there was resentment. Shahabuddin and Nawaz have been arrested in connection with Vijay's murder. The woman’s family members are also being questioned. The accused have been booked under section 304 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code."