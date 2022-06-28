Udaipur (Rajasthan): A gruesome murder in broad daylight reported from a crowded street in Udaipur on Tuesday triggered tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to teach a lesson to the victim for putting up a social media post. As per the police, the victim, a tailor by profession, was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon inside his shop in the Dhan Mandi area of Udaipur.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per the initial inputs, the victim was hacked to death for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a social media post over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed. The police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace. "I condemn the heinous murder in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in the crime and the police will go to the bottom of the case. I appeal to all the parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to those involved in such a heinous crime," he said.

In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, "I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused. "Police sources said that the plot to murder this man was chalked out some 10 days ago. Meanwhile, the local traders have shut their shops in protest against the brutal murder.

Tension in Udaipur

After the murder, a large number of traders reached the spot and expressed strong condemnation against the heinous murder. Police also reached the spot after getting information about the incident. Angry traders closed their shops after the incident. At present, a large number of cops have been deployed in the city. Top officials of the administration and police are trying to convince them to remain calm and peaceful. The agitated people are continuously protesting and demanding police to catch the accused. Udaipur SP Manoj Chowdhary said the accused will be arrested soon and strict action will be taken against them.

"A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions," ADG Law & Order, Rajasthan on Udaipur said. "Two ADGPs from Jaipur, one more SP, and 600 additional police force have been sent to Udaipur. The culprits will not be spared," he said.

'Gehlot government is running a jungle raj'

Rajasthan government was slammed by BJP who said the Gehlot government was running a "jungle raj". "The brutal murder of an innocent man in Rajasthan’s Udaipur shows that the Ashok Gehlot government is running a jungle raj. This is what happens when a dispensation makes appeasement its governance model. Reprehensible state of affairs," Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the incident and said there was no justification to it. "I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes the strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld," Owaisi tweeted.

Meanwhile, former J&K DGP Shesh Pal Vaid asked if it was Rajasthan or Afghanistan. "What has happened today in Udaipur may trigger serious communal riots. Govt of Rajasthan needs to act under the law most urgently & punish the duo perpetrators otherwise it will be failure of law & order machinery & the Union Govt needs to step in. Is It Rajasthan or Afghanistan?" Vaid tweeted.