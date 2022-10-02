Tral (Pulwama): A young man from Tral area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir has been reported missing since Thursday, September 29 even as his family fears he may have joined the militant ranks, as is usually the case in such disappearances.

Danish Mohiuddin, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin, a resident of Dadsara in Tral left home on Thursday for some work in the field but did not return. His family tried to find him everywhere but have got no clue of his whereabouts. Distressed, they have now appealed to Danish through social media to return home.

Police, meanwhile, suspect that Danish may have joined the militants. The investigation is going on in the matter.