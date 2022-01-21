Idukki: When the Covid lockdown brought down the chances of making a living, a youth, Abhijith from Rajakumari, Idukki turned to something new. He consulted videos on Youtube and made a hatchery himself, using materials procured online, and since then he has managed to hatch more than 3000 chickens in the unit.

Abhijith started this first as a hobby to tide over boredom during the lockdown. However, sooner he realized that it could bring him good revenue as well. He then brought a thermostat, fan, bulbs, heater, timer, motor, water fogger, and a big box in order to construct a hatchery unit himself.

Abhijith is concentrating mostly on hatching country chicken varieties and also 'black chicken', which is said to have medicinal qualities.

He says it takes 18 to 22 days to hatch eggs and once hatched the chickens would be shifted to cages filled with wood chips. He uses electric bulbs in the cages to provide heat.

Abhijith is now selling eggs and chickens from his unit and also making small hatcheries based on requests from customers. He is now constructing a bigger unit, in which he could hatch 1500 eggs in one go.