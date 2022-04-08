Palakkad: In a gory incident, a 27-year-old youth was beaten to death by a mob in Palakkad for stealing a bike at 1 am on Friday at Olavakkode. The deceased has been identified as Rafeeq, a resident of Malampuzha Kadukkamkunnam. Preliminary reports stated that one of the members of a group, who came to the bar, parked his bike in front of the bar, but after they ventured out of the bar they found that the bike was missing.

After checking the CCTV footage, they found a youth in it and questioned him. However, the grilling by the mob turned violent and the youth was beaten to death, said police. Police suspect the involvement of more people in the violence. The police are examining the CCTV footage. Meanwhile, Rafeeq’s body was shifted to the District Hospital Mortuary.

More details awaited.