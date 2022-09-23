Amravati: Naveen Khan, accused of abducting a minor, was lynched to death by angry villagers on Thursday night. The incident took place in Chandur Railway town of Amravati district. Based on a complaint lodged by villagers, the police registered a case against four youths under Sections 363, 452, 506, 34 and Arms Act.

On Wednesday night, Naveen Khan, along with Sheikh Ashpak, Atul Kusram and youth from Chandur Wadi, barged into a house in Chandur Railway town and threatened the family with a knife. They forced their daughter out of the house, put her in a vehicle and fled. A day after, Khan returned with the girl. Before he could escape, locals surrounded him and brutally beat him up, leading to his death.