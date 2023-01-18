Thiruvananthapuram: A protest march taken out by Youth League activists to the Secretariat here against the alleged failures of the LDF government in various sectors, turned violent on Wednesday following which police used lathis and tear gas to disperse the agitators. A large number of people took part in the "Save Kerala" march, organised by the state committee of Youth League, the youth outfit of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). IUML is a key constituent in the opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

The march, which began from nearby Museum junction, was inaugurated by senior IUML leader and MLA, P K Kunhalikutty. The state capital witnessed anxious moments for over an hour as angry protesters hurled chappals and plastic bottles at the police, following which the latter resorted to lathi charge.

The law enforcers were also forced to use tear gas to disperse the agitators. Several Youth League activists were arrested and removed by the police from the spot. A number of passers-by, including women suffered uneasiness due to exposure to tear gas and they were shifted to hospital, police said. (PTI)