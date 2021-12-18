Kozhikode: The man, who set a 22-year-old woman on fire before trying to kill himself at the Grama Panchayat office, succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday.

Nandakumar (26), a native of Thikkodi, was undergoing treatment at a hospital with critical burns after he attempted a murder, followed by suicide. Though the woman was rushed to the hospital immediately after he set her ablaze by dousing her body with petrol, she was declared brought dead on arrival. According to the police, Nandakumar attempted to end his life by setting himself ablaze soon after setting the woman ablaze.

Sources cite that the deceased woman was a postgraduate in Computer Science and had joined the Grama Panchayat as a project assistant only four days before the incident happened. Both the woman and the man hail from the same place and are believed to have known each other for some time, police sources added.

