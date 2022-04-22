Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): A youth was killed in a celebratory fire at a Tilak ceremony in the Sadar Kotwali area of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night officials said on Friday. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Sunny Rastogi, a resident of Lalpur. The incident took place during the Tilak ceremony of a youth Dilip Tiwari at Chandel Garden located in Naurangabad of Sadar Kotwali area. Some drunk youth, who were present at the function, fired joyfully with a bullet hitting Rastogi in the stomach.

The injured youth was immediately referred to Lucknow from a local hospital, but he breathed his last on way to the hospital. The police are now scanning the CCTV footage of the function to identify the culprits. CO City Sandeep Singh said investigation and interrogation of people are going on in the case and the accused will be caught soon.

