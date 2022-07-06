Mumbai: A nineteen-year-old youth from Dahisar East was killed on Tuesday after he accidentally fell into a mine. At around 9:30 pm last night, two youths fell into a mine located on the Suhasini Pawaskar road in Vaishali Nagar in Dahisar East. As per information received from the city administration, only one of them could survive the accident.

The two youths were roaming in the area when they slipped and fell into the mine. Due to the heavy rains that have been lashing Mumbai and nearby localities, the mine had filled up with water. Unaware of the mine, the two youths fell into it.

The nineteen-year-old youth, identified as Shekhar Pappu Vishwakarma, was transported to nearby Shatabdi Hospital in an ambulance where he was declared dead.