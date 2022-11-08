Gaya (Bihar): Bihar youth Vicky Yadav has designed an anti-theft device that can save bikes, four-wheelers, and other vehicles from getting stolen. Vicky claims that it is different from the GPS system since the device performs multiple functions. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vicky said the device will send an alert call to the owner's registered mobile if an attempt is made to steal the bike.

Youth invents anti-bike theft device in Bihar's Gaya

Stating the usability of the device, he added that even if the driver of the vehicle falls asleep with the engine still on, the device will automatically shut down the vehicle with just one click.

Yadav, a resident of the Wazirganj block of the Gaya district, seeks government aid so that it can be implemented on a large scale. Talking about his invention, Yadav said that it took him a couple of months to make the device. Highlighting the device's features, he said that the device can work even if it is 100km away from the owner.