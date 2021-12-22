Chennai: Two girls from Thiravallur in Tamil Nadu orchestrated the murder of a young boy after he tried to blackmail them with their intimate pictures. Premkumar, a 21 year old college student who threatened the accused girls of leaking their obscene pictures online, was killed on December 19.

Premkumar's dead body was found buried at Eechanadu village in Thiruvallur on Sunday after the villagers alerted the police about an unidentified corpse in the area. As informed by the police officials, the deceased was blackmailing the girls since a long time, and had also taken Rs 50,000 from each of the girls. But the blackmail continued nevertheless.

Unable to handle Premkumar's pressure, the girls finally asked one of their social media friends to help them delete the photos from Premkumar's phone. Their Instagram friend named Ashok agreed to help them and devised a plan to snatch the phone from Premkumar and delete the photos in concern thereafter.

Ashok and three of his friends from Red Hills used the girls to lure Premkumar to Sholavaram toll plaza on Friday morning, and kidnapped him. They then allegedly took Premkumar to Eechanadu village and murdered him there. His body was also buried in the same place, which underwent postmortem and was thereafter handed over to his family on Monday.

The exact unfolding of the events is still unclear, while the investigation is underway. The police officials have said that they are on a hunt for Ashok and only after he is caught, the entire chain of events will come to light.