Jaipur: Police have held a 17-year-old youth who allegedly murdered a 9-year-old girl on Saturday in Amer area of Jaipur. DCP North Parish Deshmukh said the accused was held within seven hours of the crime even as further investigation into the case is going on by the police. As for the claim of rape and murder and old enmity as the motivation for the crime, the DCP said that it will be clear after investigation.

He said the accused had enticed the 9-year-old girl to come with him before committing the crime. The minor girl's body was found at around 3 pm on Saturday in ruins in Amer with her throat slit shortly after she went missing, Additional DCP North Suman Chaudhary said. Her parents informed the police control room after which a special team was constituted to probe the case.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of Sawai Mansingh Hospital, where the post-mortem will be conducted.

