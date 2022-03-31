Hyderabad: A 20-year old man was on Wednesday nabbed for allegedly raping and murdering a 10th standard girl student in a village in Vikarabad district two months ago, police said. The body of the 16-year old girl with head injuries was found on the outskirts of Angadichittempally village on January 28 by some local people and a case of rape and murder was registered by the police. During the course of the investigation, police said it was found that the prime accused in the case was a neighbour of the girl, "who stalked her in the name of love and made her believe that he would marry her and used to converse with her over mobile phone, but he wanted to fulfil his sexual lust".

"The accused with an intent to fulfil his sexual desires managed to convince the girl and asked her to come to the village outskirts for some discussion and as she stepped out of her house in the early hours of January 28, was joined by the accused," Vikarabad District Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy said.

After some discussion, the accused forced her for sexual intercourse but as she spurned his proposal, he got enraged and banged her head into a tree due to which she received injuries to her forehead and fell to the ground and became unconscious, police said, adding that the accused then dragged her for some distance and then allegedly raped her. It was during this act that she died, police said, adding that subsequently the accused made attempts to revive her which turned futile.

Later, the accused along with his friend went to the crime scene and mingled in the crowd by feigning innocence. However, the accused was nabbed on Wednesday following credible information, police added.

