Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A 19-year-old man, who was standing in queue for entry to the main tomb at the Taj Mahal, was held for raising anti-national slogans 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Tuesday. The man was beaten up by the visitors, who were present at the spot and later he was handed over to the CISF, said authorities.

“A man, who was standing in a queue for entry to the main tomb at the Taj Mahal suddenly raised anti-national slogans. When he raised the slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, this 19-year-old man was pushed by other visitors. They beat him up and handed him over to the CISF,” stated Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India, Agra circle.

During the day, there was a huge crowd at the Taj Mahal as entry was free for visitors on the third and last day of the three days ‘Urs’ of Shah Jahan. Tajganj Police Station SHO Bhupendra Baliyan said, "The youth was identified as Suhail (19), a resident of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh. He was handed over by the CISF to the Tajganj police for creating a disturbance during the 'chadarposhi' at the Taj Mahal." He was booked under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent for medical examination, the SHO said, adding that he also sustained some injuries.

ASI's senior conservation assistant Prince Vajpai told that the CISF has been informed about the detention of the youth, who was raising slogans in support of Pakistan. Complete information has been sought from CRPF in this regard. This is a matter related to security. It is worth noting that Shah Jahan's Urs is celebrated every year on 25th, 26th and 27th of Rajab month of Hijri calendar. Shah Jahan's 367th 'Urs' started on February 27 this year. At 2.30 pm, 1,381 metres long Hindustani Satrangi chadar was offered to the tomb of Shah Jahan's main tomb of the Taj Mahal.