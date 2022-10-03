Kushinagar (UP): A youth who had gone to meet his girlfriend was beaten to death allegedly by her family in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Sunday. The victim, Vikas, 22, had gone to meet the girl in Amawa Tiwari village in Turkpatti police station area.

Chandrashekhar Prasad, the victim's father, said Vikas had an affair with the girl. He said that his son and the girl had a love affair for a long time and that he (the father) had informed her family about it. "On the evening of October 2, the girl called Vikas to her house. Vikas took a bike from home and went to meet the girl. However, the girl's family including her uncle, brother and cousins ​​together attacked Vikas with sticks and sharp weapons and killed him," he said.

As soon as the information about the murder of the youth was received, the police at Turkpatti station reached the spot and took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. They also arrested four people in the case. Further investigation into the case is going on, a police official said.