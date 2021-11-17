Gujarat: A youth from Hyderabad identified as Vijay Yadav went missing from Asaram ashram in Ahmedabad. It is learnt that he, along with his friends, came to ashram, and went missing since November 11. He was here to take part in a workshop, which was being conducted at Asaram ashram.

On receiving information, Vijay's younger brother and his uncle reached the ashram in Ahmedabad and were searching for him. Later, they lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on their complaint, police registered a case and took up investigation.

He reportedly went to another workshop of the ashram at Jodhpur in Rajasthan and then returned to the Ahmedabad ashram. But, for the past one week, Vijay Yadav has been missing and his phone was also switched off.

Vijay's younger brother Sanju Yadav and his uncle speaking to ETV Bharat, said, "He came to Ahmedabad on November 3 to attend a workshop at Ashram ashram after which he went to Jodhpur in Rajasthan and returned to Ahmedabad ashram and was missing since then. While checking the register at the ashram it was found that his entry was registered, but exit was not registered, so where he (Vijay) went from the ashram is a million dollar question. When we asked the CCTV footage, the authorities concerned at the ashram said that the footage of November 11 was missing. We approached the police and lodged a complaint with them."

The Yadav family has been residing in Hyderabad for many years and Vijay had been visiting the ashram for the last one-and-a-half years, said his brother Sanju.

When ETV Bharat called up Yogesh Bhati, the manager of Asaram ashram, and his deputy Dinesh Sadhak, they disconnected the phone.