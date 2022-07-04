Ayodhya: A man was murdered while sleeping inside a temple in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased was identified as Pankaj Shukla. After receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot. Panic prevailed in the area after the murder incident spread like a wildfire. Deceased Pankaj Shukla was staying with his maternal uncle for the last two months. On Sunday night some miscreants slit his throat and killed him. According to police, when they reached the temple premises they saw Pankaj's body lying in a pool of blood. Police are probing the murder from all angles because recently a tailor was brutally murdered on June 28 in Udaipur. He allegedly (tailor Kanhaiya Lal) had supported former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

According to police, Pankaj was staying with his maternal uncle Shyam Narayan Mishra for the last two months. Meanwhile, he was also visiting his parent's house quite often. On Saturday night after having dinner he went to sleep at Hanuman temple, which is located in front of his house. When his relatives visited the temple they found Pankaj's body. Immediately, they informed the police. Following the information about the murder inside the temple, police, including SP Rural Atul Kumar Sonkar, CO SB Tiwari and SHO Vivek Singh reached the spot. Immediately, they shifted the body for post-mortem. Meanwhile, police are questioning Pankaj's relatives to get any link in the murder case.