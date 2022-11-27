Youth fired upon at railway station for objecting to breaking line for tatkal tickets in Bihar
Patna (Bihar): A man was injured after unidentified persons allegedly shot at him for objecting to breaking the queue for Tatkal tickets at Bihta railway station in Patna on Sunday.
There was a huge crowd at the ticket counter at Bihta railway station for Tatkal tickets on Sunday. In between, a clash broke out among the people over maintaining the queue at the counter and unidentified persons opened fire. A youth was injured in the firing incident. According to Mukesh Kumar, an officer of Bihta railway police station, the injured was identified as Mudrish Khan (25), a resident of Bihta.
He was rushed to the hospital after the incident. "The statement of the injured youth has been taken. A case has been registered against unknown criminals," the officer said.