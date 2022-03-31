Srinagar(J&K): Wasim Mehraj, a resident of the Ram Bagh area in Srinagar, had started sketching as a child and was admitted to the hospital suffering from double pneumonia where his interest flared. Through his artwork, he wants to create awareness about mental health, depression, and anxiety. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "With my artwork, I wanted to tell people that this is not unusual and they are not alone because I was going through the same situation."

"A lot of people are suffering from depression. It's important to talk about it and get help. Most people share their success stories through their social media handles but no one talks about life's failures and struggles," he said, adding, "Through my work, I have talked about the problems and difficult times that people go through in their lives."

He added, "I started sketching when I was sick. After recovering, I realized that it was the closest thing to me thus I improved my skills." He learned to sketch himself from YouTube tutorials after recovering from illness and started giving 3D effects to his sketches. His sketches include portraits of celebrities from the entertainment and sports industries. "Over time, I learned the concept of photorealism," he said, adding, "Where a sketch looks like a picture. I only make portraits of people who inspire me. "

Currently, Wasim is working on a series of art sketches entitled - My Rainbows are Grey while pursuing an integrated MBA. He also teaches sketching to students across the country. Kelvin O'Keefe and Jono Dry are some of the artists from whom Wasim derives his inspiration. "Initially, I was impressed by Saiful Mir, an artist from Srinagar," he says.

