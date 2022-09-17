Pimpri-Chinchwad: A young man died by suicide after being beaten up in front of his girlfriend in Maharastra's Pimpri Chinchwad. The deceased has been identified as Prateek Santosh Kootwal. A case has been registered in Bhosari police against Prathamesh Mahadu Pathare. According to sources, Prateek and Prathamesh were in love with the same girl and Prathamesh Pathare had beaten Prateek in front of the girl. Shocked by this incident and insulted, Prateek died by hanging himself on May 25, 2022. However, the deceased family was unaware of the reason for the suicide.

Eventually, Prateek's father got to know the truth and on September 14, 2022, he lodged a complaint with the Bhosari Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against accused Prathamesh for abetting suicide. Bhosari police launched further investigation into the incident.