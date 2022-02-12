New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress, on Saturday, held a protest outside Assam Bhawan against the recent statement of Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sharma against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

On Friday, while launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of India’s surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and airstrike in 2019, the Assam CM asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi".



In a protest against his statement, Youth Congress President Srinivas BV said, "Seeing the defeat in front, the Chief Minister of Assam (Fugitive Congress) has crossed all limits of political bankruptcy by losing his mental balance. Now it is necessary to abuse the old party to get the allegiance of Modi ji. This is proof of Hemanta Sarma's pettiness and poor thinking."

"Due to the fear of elections, the real face of the BJP leaders is coming in front of the public, in all the five states, the BJP leaders are not talking about the issues of the people, because there is a fear that they will not be able to answer them, so to deviate from the issues the Bharatiya Janata Party has come down to the politics of the lower level," he further added.

He also asserted, "The sad thing is that such people are spewing poison by sitting on the post of CM and the PM of the country is taking the level of politics to a lower level with his silence. The pictures of election rallies in five states are making it clear – that the government is going to change in the states, and the Congress government is coming, so the mind of the BJP leaders has become a victim of madness."

Srinivas BV has also demanded that Hemant Biswa Sharma should publicly apologize for his statement and understand and respect the dignity of his post.

Apart from IYC, the student wing of Congress, NSUI also held protests over the matter. NSUI members rubbed black ink on the effigy of Sarma. They demanded that Sarma must resign from his post immediately and issue an apology.