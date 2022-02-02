New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers protested outside the Parliament House, against Pegasus row. The protest was led by IYC President Srinivas BV who demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into this matter. This comes after a recent newspaper report claimed that India bought the Pegasus spyware as part of a USD 2 billion defense deal with Israel in 2017.

National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV said, "Both the Constitution and the law are being murdered by the Modi government. Democracy is being trampled under its feet. The fundamental rights of the citizens of the country are being suppressed! Modi government has committed treason, played with national security. The name of Bharatiya Janata Party should be changed to Bharatiya Jasoos Party."

He also mentioned, "NSO had said that Pegasus is used by governments to fight extremism, whereas, in reality, Pegasus has been used against opponents of Modi ji." "By doing such an act, the cowardly Modi government has hurt the image of the country at the international level.

National President also demanded that this espionage case should be investigated at the earliest by the JPC," he further added.

Many youth Congress workers tried to reach the Parliament House to protest against the Central government against the Pegasus espionage case, where the Delhi Police barricaded the place to stop them and later detained them.