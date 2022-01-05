New Delhi: As the Punjab Congress Screening Committee held its meeting on the second consecutive day, now the young members of the party also sought tickets to contest elections in the state.

Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, on Wednesday, reached 15 GRG where Punjab Congress Screening Committee meeting was taking place, to submit a list of eligible candidates from the youth wing of Congress to contest polls in the state.

"We held a discussion for those candidates who are hardworking, who have potential and worked on the ground. Rahul Gandhi had previously given preference to young people, this time also we will see how many people will get a chance," Srinivas BV said.

According to the sources, the Screening Committee has received a request for 12-15 candidates from the Youth Congress.



Meanwhile, after the meeting, Screening Committee Chairman Ajay Maken said, "Discussions held over all the seats. One more meeting will be held after that CEC will decide. One rule is being strictly followed that only one member of a family will get a ticket."



Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "The meetings are taking place in a very positive environment. All is well. Congress will win. There is consensus on the majority of candidates."

This comes a day after 4 Cabinet Ministers of Punjab held a meeting with AICC general secretary organization KC Venugopal asking him to rein in Navjot Sidhu and prevent his propensity for making unilateral announcements.

There were also some reports stating that Sidhu and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi are clashing on the selection of candidates over a number of seats.

"We are holding discussions over various issues. Wherever there are two different opinions over a seat, we discuss threadbare to find a consensus," campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar said.

