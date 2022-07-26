Indore: Breaching security, a Youth Congress (YC) leader on Tuesday sprayed black ink over a signboard of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Indore to protest against the probe agency questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case. The act of YC Indore city unit general secretary Nikhil Verma (30), who was later arrested, angered policemen who were caught on camera slapping him.

In a viral video of the incident, a cop was seen preventing Verma from protesting, but despite that he was able to spray black ink over the ED signboard, leaving the cops deployed on the premises furious. Eyewitnesses said despite being caught by the cops, the YC leader kept on raising slogans in support of his party following which police cane-charged and slapped him.

Verma was seen jostling with policemen to get himself freed from their clutches in the heavily guarded ED office in the MTH Compound area. Additional police commissioner (ACP) Rajesh Raghuwanshi said a case under IPC sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered against the arrested YC leader.

The YC had earlier announced it will reach the ED office to change its name to 'Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office' in protest against the central probe agency "troubling" Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders. After the YC announcement, an adequate police force was deployed at the ED office. The ED on Tuesday questioned Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said. Officials said she has been asked to appear again on Wednesday. (PTI)