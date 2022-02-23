Agra: Some people on Thursday gathered outside Agra's St. John's College and introduced themselves as members of the Yogi Youth brigade and claimed that they got information that some girls are entering the college premises wearing hijab and burqa, and said "we are here to stop them."

One of the guys calling himself Dharmendra Dhakad, Metropolitan President of Yogi Youth Brigade said, "As I came to know about the girl students coming to the college wearing hijab, I reached here with my workers. There should not be any religious activities in the college and regarding this, we will talk to the District Magistrate and demand action against such students who were wearing Hijab."

The other member of the brigade threatened that he will make hijab and burqa banned in every institution of Agra at any cost.

Earlier, six Muslim students were denied entry into their classroom for wearing hijabs at the Government Women’s PU College in Karnataka’s Udupi in December last year. Which later erupted into a big issue and created ripples in the state.

