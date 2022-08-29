Aligarh: The UP Police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for vandalizing a Shiva Temple and breaking the Shiv's idol in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Sunday night.

According to sources, on late Sunday night, a youth entered an ancient Shiva temple near the Rasalganj outpost of Thana Bannadevi with a hammer and damaged more than half a dozen idols. On being informed, the police along with former BJP mayor Shakuntala Bharti reached the spot and the police arrested the accused. A case has been registered against the youth under sections 452,427, 307, and 295 of IPC.

Youth break Shiv idol in Aligarh Shiva Temple

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said, "the accused was a resident of the police station area of Civil Lines in Aligarh. He has been taken to the police station where he was interrogated and assured that legal action would be taken against the accused." He further said that a case has been registered against the youth under various sections.

The former Mayor, Shakuntala Bharti said, "the activities of vandalism in the temple are an attempt to spoil the atmosphere of the city. She said that this is the third incident and the idols of the temple are being vandalized as part of the conspiracy."