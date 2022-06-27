Jaipur: A minor girl has been allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan's Jaipur. According to police sources, recently when the girl complained of stomach ache, her mother took her to a hospital where doctors told her that her daughter is pregnant. The girl's mother Sunday lodged a police complaint against three people including the victim girl's Instagram friend.

Police sources said that the girl was raped about four months ago. Station Officer Ravindra Pratap Singh said that the family of the 13-year-old girl is originally from West Bengal and their family were living in Jaipur for a long time.

Singh said that a few months ago she befriended a youth on Instagram, following which he called and asked her to meet him. "The youth along with his friends gang-raped the girl when she came to meet him," police added. Police sources said that investigation has started and further action will be taken after a medical examination of the girl is conducted.