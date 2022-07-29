Saharanpur: A video of a young man beaten up with slippers has gone viral on social media. According to sources, four days ago, two youth tried to spoil the communal harmony by making inflammatory posts on social media, due to which the religious sentiments of a community were hurt.

Youth beaten up with slippers for provocative post in Saharanpur

It is learned that Vishwa Hindu Parishad District Minister Manish Yogacharya had registered a case against Liyaqat's son Sawez of Sadhauli Kadeem and Sharif's son Shabbir of Latifpur Bhood. Acting on the matter, the police arrested Sawez. His partner is at large. The family members brought him to a Panchayat meeting comprising people of both communities. He was beaten up with shoes and a slipper in the Panchayat.