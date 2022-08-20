Sonipat: A 20-year-old man was beaten to death by some youngsters in Jhundpur village in Haryana's Sonipat on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ashok, who used to work as a daily wage laborer in a factory situated outside the village.

According to sources, suspecting theft in a shop in Jhundpur village, many youths tied him to an electric pole and started beating him brutally with sticks for several hours on Friday. After the youths left, Ashok's uncle reached there and sent him home, and not being able to bear the pain, he died the next day. As soon as the villagers came to know about this incident, furious villagers broke out against the youths running the shop and they set the shop on fire.

Also read: Udaipur: Dalit man, 'beaten' by cops in custody, goes under medical examination

Satpal, father of the deceased said, "my son had gone to his uncle's shop late at night. He used to do confectionery and paintwork. There, five to six youths have beaten him mercilessly by calling him a thief. We did not know about it that night. In the morning, he somehow reached home with the support of the wall. His sister made him lie on the cot and called the doctor. He was repeatedly saying that he had pain all over his body. By the time the doctor reached home, he was already dead."

On being informed, the Sonipat Rai Police and the Crime Branch team reached the village and took his dead body into possession, and sent it to Sonipat Civil Hospital for postmortem. Rai station in-charge Devendra Kumar said, "A youth named Ashok has died in a village scuffle. A preliminary investigation has revealed that he was beaten up. Because of this, he died. Whatever complaint the family members give, action will be taken on that basis."