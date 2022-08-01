Samastipur (Bihar): A mob thrashed a youth to death after the villagers caught him trying to steal a bull in the Vibhutipur police station area of Samastipur district on Monday early morning.

Rosda DSP, Sahiyar Akhtar informed, "Three youths tried to steal a bull from a local resident, Sukh Lal Sahni's house at around 1 am on Monday where the villagers attacked the thieves. Out of three, two managed to escape while one unidentified was beaten to death. The body of the deceased youth has been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem and the police are probing the incident by using the videos made during the lynching although nobody has lodged a complaint yet."